American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of American Water Works worth $54,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $135.38. 30,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $134.81.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

