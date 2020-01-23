American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.83. 82,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.