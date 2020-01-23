American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of AMWD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.83. 89,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

