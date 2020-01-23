AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. AmerisourceBergen has set its FY20 guidance at $7.30-7.60 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.