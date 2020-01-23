Amgen (AMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Amgen has set its FY19 guidance at $14.20-14.45 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $236.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.42.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.