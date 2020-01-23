Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Amgen by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.70. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

