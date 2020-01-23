Amino Network (AMIO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $89,066.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.05555251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00128287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,929,086 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

