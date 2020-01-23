AMO Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $203,496.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $203,496.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,638,938,536 tokens. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

