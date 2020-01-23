Amon Hits Market Cap of $610,160.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $610,160.00 and $987.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.