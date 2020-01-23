Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $163,001.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00011607 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.13 or 0.05641700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00127825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

