Analysts Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.33 Million

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post $385.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.90 million and the highest is $408.30 million. Asante Solutions reported sales of $425.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PUMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $317,000.

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply