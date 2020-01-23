Analysts Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post $385.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.90 million and the highest is $408.30 million. Asante Solutions reported sales of $425.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asante Solutions.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PUMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $317,000.

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.