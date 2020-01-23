Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.70. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $10,392,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $7,834,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.50. 9,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,324. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

