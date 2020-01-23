Analysts Anticipate Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. Enova International reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE ENVA opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $808.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $3,944,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

