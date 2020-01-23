Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $770.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.