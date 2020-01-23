Analysts Anticipate Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. Jernigan Capital reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jernigan Capital.

Several research firms recently commented on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCAP opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.45. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

