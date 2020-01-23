Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Nordson posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.34. The company had a trading volume of 562,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson has a 1 year low of $124.48 and a 1 year high of $172.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,379,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

