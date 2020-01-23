Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report sales of $302.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.23 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $306.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $2,265,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

