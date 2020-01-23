Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to announce $170.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.08 million and the highest is $170.78 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $162.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $655.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.24 million to $656.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $690.71 million, with estimates ranging from $684.65 million to $694.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 364.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 185,703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at $4,081,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at $3,365,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at $2,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

