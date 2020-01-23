Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.98.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 316,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.