Analysts Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Steris reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Steris’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Steris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 421,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steris by 103.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 96,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Steris by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,493. Steris has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.57.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.