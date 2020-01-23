Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Target posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.95.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.53. 4,641,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,605. Target has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13,471.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 465,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4,016.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

