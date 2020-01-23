Analysts Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. 3,529,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

