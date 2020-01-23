Analysts Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). US Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Xpress Enterprises.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.24 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

USX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at $150,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823. Company insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $54,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,669. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $290.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.