Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post sales of $455.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.35 million and the lowest is $452.90 million. WEX posted sales of $381.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.21.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. WEX has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $227.27.

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 877.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $637,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

