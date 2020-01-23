Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report $75.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.53 million to $75.80 million. Workiva posted sales of $64.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $293.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $293.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $341.37 million, with estimates ranging from $340.36 million to $343.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of WK stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. Workiva has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863 over the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 349,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

