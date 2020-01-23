Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Union Gaming Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $144,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 303,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.