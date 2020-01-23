Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 23rd (BA, CPG, KRTX, LIQT, LRE, LSI, LX, LYG, LYV, MANU)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 23rd:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 670 ($8.81) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 615 ($8.09).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Lancashire (LON:LRE) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a reduce rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 551 ($7.25) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 694 ($9.13).

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a sell rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 205 ($2.70).

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 658 ($8.66) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 433 ($5.70).

