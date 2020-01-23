Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.45. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 154.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $8,508,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,433,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $4,028,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $3,417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 776,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

