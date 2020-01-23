Analysts Expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

CME opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.40 and its 200 day moving average is $207.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after buying an additional 388,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,792,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,099,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

