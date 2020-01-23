Analysts Expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.84. Molson Coors Brewing reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,196. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $67.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4,393.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

