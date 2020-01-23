Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is ($0.15). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.52. 10,769,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,035,076. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

