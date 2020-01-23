Analysts Expect Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Post $0.28 EPS

Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $24.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perdoceo Education an industry rank of 117 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

