Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.