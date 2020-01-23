Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,136. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $7,301,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

