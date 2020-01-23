Analysts Expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.25). T2 Biosystems reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.00. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

