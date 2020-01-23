Analysts Expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. VF reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VF by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,020,000 after buying an additional 3,516,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 825.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after buying an additional 1,220,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,590,000 after buying an additional 284,153 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in VF by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 235,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VF stock traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. VF has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

