Analysts Expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to post $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. vTv Therapeutics reported sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 million to $7.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTVT. ValuEngine lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,359,589 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTVT opened at $2.59 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -3.51.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

