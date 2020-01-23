Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

NYSE CMA opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

