Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.71.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.84 and a 12 month high of C$16.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.36.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.