Analysts Offer Predictions for Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Stock analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.00) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.10). G.Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of ITRM opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.54).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

