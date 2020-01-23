Analysts Offer Predictions for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million.

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

PACW opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.