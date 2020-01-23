Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE):

1/23/2020 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

1/15/2020 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.17. 105,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $69.68.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

