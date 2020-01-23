Analysts Set Expectations for Avanos Medical Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Avanos Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of AVNS opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

