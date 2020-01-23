Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 23rd (ACSO, AML, ANTO, ASC, BAMXF, BATS, BKG, CMCX, CSP, JLG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 23rd:

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LSC Communications, Inc. provides traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products which serves publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company’s service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment and supply chain management. LSC Communications, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Medica Group (LON:MGP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Relx (LON:REL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,725 ($22.69).

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

