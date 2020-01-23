Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 23rd (AAON, ACGL, AGEN, AGTC, ARTNA, BANF, CARG, CDNS, CEVA, CTK)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 23rd:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

