AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Down 79.4% This Week

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

