ANON Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,526.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. ANON has a total market cap of $77,526.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

