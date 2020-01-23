ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ANSYS worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.93. 25,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.62. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.01 and a 1 year high of $277.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

