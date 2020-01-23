Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Antofagasta has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

