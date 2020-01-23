Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. AON posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

AON opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 52 week low of $151.65 and a 52 week high of $212.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AON by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

